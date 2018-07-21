Nikola Kalinic Refuses 2018 World Cup Medal After Being Sent Home by Croatia

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2018

ZAGREB, CROATIA - NOVEMBER 09: Nikola Kalinic of Croatia looks on prior to the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg between Croatia and Greece at Stadion Maksimir on November 9, 2017 in Zagreb, Croatia (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic refused a 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up medal after being sent home from the tournament for declining to come on in the team's Group D opener against Nigeria.

Kalinic failed to figure in Croatia's World Cup campaign, which ended when they were beat 4-2 by France in the final. He was offered a second-place medal but told Sportske Novosti (h/t Independent): "Thanks for the medal, but I did not play in Russia."

The 30-year-old was believed to have feigned a back injury when asked to come off the bench against Nigeria and was sent home by manager Zlatko Dalic shortly after.

    

