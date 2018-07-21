Nikola Kalinic Refuses 2018 World Cup Medal After Being Sent Home by Croatia

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic refused a 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up medal after being sent home from the tournament for declining to come on in the team's Group D opener against Nigeria.

Kalinic failed to figure in Croatia's World Cup campaign, which ended when they were beat 4-2 by France in the final. He was offered a second-place medal but told Sportske Novosti (h/t Independent): "Thanks for the medal, but I did not play in Russia."

The 30-year-old was believed to have feigned a back injury when asked to come off the bench against Nigeria and was sent home by manager Zlatko Dalic shortly after.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.