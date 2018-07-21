British Open 2018 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Saturday

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Justin Rose shot into contention at the 2018 British Open on Saturday after he carded a record-equalling 64 to climb to four-under overall and within two strokes of joint-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner.

Rose hit a birdie on the 18th on Friday to keep himself in the running for this year's crown at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, and his Saturday display suggested he's worked more than a few kinks out of his approach.

Japan's Yusaku Miyazato carded a 65 in his third-round outing and sits at three-under alongside Chris Wood, another Englishman who was also among Saturday's most impressive performers earlier on following his 66.

Tommy Fleetwood is hot on the heels of Johnson and Kisner heading into Round 3, and that trio will tee off later on Saturday seeking an edge ahead of Sunday's fourth-round decider.

Here's a look at the top of the British Open leaderboard midway through Saturday's third round, as of 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET):

2018 British Open Leaders

1. Zach Johnson: -6

1= Kevin Kisner: -6

3= Tommy Fleetwood: -5

3= Pat Perez: -5

3= Xander Schauffele: -5

6= *Justin Rose: -4

6= *Patrick Cantlay -4

6= Rory McIlroy: -4



6= Erik van Rooyen: -4

6= Matt Kuchar: -4

Visit the official British Open website for the full leaderboard. An asterisk (*) denotes a player who has completed three rounds.

Justin Rose Rising in Round 3

After shooting positive scores on Thursday and Friday to just barely make the cut, Rose looks to have dusted himself down for the championship weekend and made up for lost time with a seven-under-par display on Saturday.

The South Africa-born star waited until the 18th to register his only birdie of Friday's 73, but he took that tally to seven on Saturday and was this time resistant to bogeys, via PGA of Australia:

Rose still sat at one-over par thru the ninth, but five birdies over the backstretch, including a third successive save on the 18th, meant his tournament finally took flight.

By far Rose's best round of the British Open so far wasn't just a British Open best, either, as ESPN Stats & Info showed Saturday's result was a far more significant round to the world No. 3:

It's a scary prospect for those at the head of the leaderboard to have a contender as assured as Rose chasing down their lead, the 37-year-old having shown superb calm in Friday's last three holes to keep his campaign alive.

Rose will be a surefire candidate for the crown on Sunday if he can replicate Saturday's performance at Carnoustie, and a record result from him in the penultimate round poses a positive precursor for what's to come.