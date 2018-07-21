Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Reportedly Braced for Kieran Trippier Offer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing themselves for Real Madrid to feature among the teams bidding for £50 million-rated right-back Kieran Trippier this summer.

The Sun (h/t Metro's Will Kent) reported that's the fee at which Spurs value their 2018 FIFA World Cup breakout star, and Trippier is mentioned as being "aware of Real’s interest."

A sterling 2017-18 season in north London already boosted Trippier's reputation, but a string of impressive showings for England in Russia—not to mention a superb free-kick in the defeat to Croatia—enhanced his profile further.

The 27-year-old was one of England's best performers in Russia and returned from this summer's World Cup with head held high in leading the team with some impressive displays:

Where he'd fit in at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu given the level of competition at the club, however, is up for question.

Los Blancos already have Dani Carvajal installed as their right-back of choice, although the club may have an extra eye on him after last season saw him hit by pericarditis, an infection affecting the membrane lining the heart, per Marco Ruiz of AS.

Then there's the fact Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola, 22, has joined for a reported £35 million. This already gives Los Blancos a younger, native option in the role and negates any real need for Trippier. Nacho has also featured on the right side of defence when needed.

It's said Los Merengues are "keen to strengthen in all areas" after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus, and Trippier would be a bonus after broadcaster Deji Faremi was one of many to put him in his Team of the Tournament:

Perhaps one unique factor regarding Trippier is the ease with which he's accustomed to a wing-back role. He's played there under Mauricio Pochettino at club level and now with Gareth Southgate in the England setup.

Real have long deployed four at the back, but if there's a chance new Real chief Julen Lopetegui wishes to line up with three central defenders, Trippier could be targeted as a new face to suit that system.

His barnstorming runs down the right outside Kyle Walker were a trademark of England's World Cup campaign, and Match of the Day illustrated just what an attacking influence Trippier proved to be in Russia:

There are no mentions of other clubs targeting a move for Trippier this summer, but after his swift progress in north London, it's diffuclt to imagine him risking that trajectory for a move to Madrid anytime soon.