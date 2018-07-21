Ranking All 8 Brock Lesnar Matches in WWE SummerSlam History

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar has become one of the most polarizing figures in WWE over the past few years, and the main reason has to do with the amount of effort he puts into the handful of matches he works each year.

Most of his bouts consist of German suplexes, a few strikes and however many F5s it takes to put his opponent down for the pin.

However, when it comes to SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate seems to put a little more effort into his performances to make them memorable.

He has worked a total of eight matches at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and every single one of them has been against someone who will end up in the WWE Hall of Fame someday.

This article will take a walk down memory lane and rank all of Lesnar's SummerSlam performances.