Ranking All 8 Brock Lesnar Matches in WWE SummerSlam History
Brock Lesnar has become one of the most polarizing figures in WWE over the past few years, and the main reason has to do with the amount of effort he puts into the handful of matches he works each year.
Most of his bouts consist of German suplexes, a few strikes and however many F5s it takes to put his opponent down for the pin.
However, when it comes to SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate seems to put a little more effort into his performances to make them memorable.
He has worked a total of eight matches at the Biggest Party of the Summer, and every single one of them has been against someone who will end up in the WWE Hall of Fame someday.
This article will take a walk down memory lane and rank all of Lesnar's SummerSlam performances.
The Undertaker (2015)
- Lesnar shows fear of The Undertaker before the bell but takes him down as soon as it rings.
- Lesnar puts Taker through one of the announce tables.
- Charles Robinson going off on the timekeeper was great.
The Undertaker was on a mission to get revenge for Lesnar breaking his streak at WrestleMania 30, and he got his chance at SummerSlam 2015.
This match was built up as one of the biggest rematches in the history of the pay-per-view, but the actual execution fell short of expectations.
Taker was already starting to slow down by this point, so he was unable to deliver the same kind of performance we have come to expect after such a stellar career.
What really makes this bout fall so low on the list is the lackluster finish. The Undertaker technically got the victory, but it was only due to an error by the timekeeper allowing him to hit a low blow on Lesnar before putting him in the Hell's Gate submission.
It wasn't a bad match as far as marquee attractions go, but it fell short of their encounter at 'Mania in many ways.
Match Highlights
John Cena (2014)
- Sixteen German suplexes and an F-5. That's all there was.
Lesnar already had an impressive resume by 2014, but he rose to new heights after ending The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30.
His next match came a few months later at SummerSlam against John Cena, and this time he was fighting for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Ranking this contest is tricky because it is still one of the most memorable and dominant performances of his entire career, but there wasn't much to the actual fight.
Basically, Lesnar hit 16 German suplexes and a couple of F-5s to win the title, effectively turning this into a squash match. In all of the years Cena has been in WWE, nobody had ever owned him like Lesnar did on this night.
Cena had a few small bursts of offense, but this was a one-sided battle from start to finish.
Match Highlights
Randy Orton (2016)
- The pre-match video references Orton and Lesnar's time in Ohio Valley Wrestling together.
- Lesnar throws Orton through an announce table from the front row.
- Orton hits a classic RKO out of nowhere on one of the other announce tables.
- Lesnar makes Orton bleed with a series of elbows to the head to get a technical knockout victory.
By the time 2016 rolled around, Lesnar had already established himself as the most unbeatable force in WWE. Not only had he ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, but he had put away most of the company's biggest stars.
Randy Orton was the man many WWE fans hoped would be able to put a stop to The Beast's reign of terror, especially since he was already known as The Legend Killer.
Unfortunately, this ended up being Lesnar's shortest SummerSlam match in his entire career, and also one of the least entertaining aside from the way it ended.
After just 11 minutes in the ring, Lesnar mounted Orton and proceeded to deliver several elbows to the head, busting him wide open in the process.
The conclusion to this match was shocking and violent due to the amount of blood Orton lost in the ring, but that wasn't enough to make the whole match any better.
Match Highlights
Triple H (2012)
- Triple H yells "This is WWE, not UFC!" at Lesnar after clotheslining him over the top rope.
- Lesnar takes his gloves off to show he means business.
- Lesnar uses his past issues with diverticulitis to sell Triple H's offense.
- Paul Heyman loudly reminds referee Scott Armstrong about the No Disqualification stipulation after a low blow from Lesnar.
The build for Lesnar's first one on one showdown with Triple H at SummerSlam 2012 saw him break not only Trips' arm, but Shawn Michaels also fell victim to the Kimura Lock prior to the PPV.
The storyline began with a contract dispute, but it quickly became a much more personal story. Lesnar was the aggressor and Triple H was the hero we wanted to see put him down.
They fought in a No Disqualification match for over 18 minutes in the main event. Lesnar had lost his first match since returning to Cena at Extreme Rules a few months earlier, so he was looking to prove he was still the dominant monster we remembered from a decade earlier.
Lesnar was laser-focused on the left arm of Triple H throughout the match. It was a bit of classic wrestling we don't often see from The Beast.
After losing to Cena in his return bout, Lesnar rebounded with a win over Triple H in what may have been the best of their three straight matches at SummerSlam 2012, WrestleMania 29 and Extreme Rules 2013.
Match Highlights
CM Punk (2013)
- Lesnar spends the first few minutes throwing Punk around the ring like a rag doll.
- Punk drives Lesnar out of the ring with a running knee to the face before hitting a suicide dive.
- Lesnar catches a chair in mid-swing before Punk hits a low blow.
- Punk hits a Macho Man elbow drop from the top rope with a steel chair for a near fall.
- Punk punches Heyman in the face before putting him in the Anaconda Vise.
Ever since he returned to manage Lesnar, Heyman has only taken a few other Superstars under his wing, and one of them was CM Punk.
The former owner of ECW eventually turned on the Straight-Edge Superstar in favor of The Beast, which led to their match at SummerSlam 2013.
Punk was Lesnar's smallest opponent by far since returning to WWE in 2012, but they ended up having one of the most competitive bouts of Lesnar's second run with the company.
Most of his matches feel like an MMA fighter facing a pro wrestler, but this is one of the few times The Beast looked more like a WWE Superstar than a UFC fighter.
Punk took Lesnar to the limit for more than 25 minutes before he was finally defeated with an F5 on a steel chair. He came close to winning a few times, but his obsessions with getting revenge on Heyman led to his downfall.
Match Highlights
The Rock (2002)
- The Rock putting Paul Heyman through a table.
- The Rock imitating Lesnar's signature bounce during his entrance.
- Lesnar hitting Rocky with his own Rock Bottom.
Lesnar was still within the first six months of his career on the main roster when WWE put him into the main event of SummerSlam against The Rock.
This was a time when Rocky was the unrivaled king of the mountain in WWE, so giving a rookie an Undisputed Championship match against him at one of the biggest PPVs of the year was a gamble for WWE.
Luckily, Lesnar turned out to be everything management had hoped for. He was powerful, quick and already seemed to have a keen understanding of the business.
Not only did he become the youngest champion at 25 years of age, but he did it by defeating The Great One. This wasn't a technical match by any means, but it was certainly worth the price of admission.
Match Highlights
Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (2017)
- Lesnar throws Joe out of the ring with a belly to belly suplex.
- The crowd erupts when Lesnar and Strowman have their first faceoff.
- Reigns Spears Lesnar through the barricade.
- Strowman powerslams Lesnar through two announce tables before dumping the third one on top of him.
- Strowman throws an office chair at Joe and Reigns from offscreen.
- Lesnar returns from being carried away on a stretcher to win the match.
Lesnar's most recent SummerSlam match came close to being No. 1 on this list, and it has as much to do with The Beast as it does with the three men he faced.
Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman are all powerhouses in their own right, so sticking all of them in the ring with someone like Lesnar was guaranteed to deliver some hard-hitting action.
The Big Dog had already been in the main event scene for some time, but this was one of the first times WWE gave Joe and Strowman a chance to main event a PPV.
When you put four alpha dogs in the ring for a match like this, anything short of a show-stealing performance is unacceptable. Luckily for everyone, Joe, Strowman, Reigns and Lesnar were up to the task.
Despite the best efforts from the challengers, The Beast scored the win to retain the Universal Championship.
Match Highlights
Kurt Angle (2003)
- Lesnar flipping out at ringside after Angle sends him out of the ring with three arm drags.
- Angle being thrown over the top rope with a gorilla press slam.
- Angle puts his singlet straps back up just so he can take them down again to show he is serious.
- Seeing a young referee Mike Chioda take a flying headbutt to the face like a boss.
- Lesnar hits an F5 on one good leg before tapping out to the Ankle Lock.
- Lesnar F-5s a shark during the commercial for this event. Nuff said.
Many will cite Lesnar's match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 as his greatest performance, but he also faced the Olympic Gold Medalist at SummerSlam the same year.
These were no longer the friends who hugged following their "Mania match. They had become bitter rivals after Lesnar chose to align himself with Vince McMahon.
The Beast is usually portrayed as the more dominant competitor in his matches, but whenever he was in the ring with Angle, they were on equal ground due to their mutual respect for each other outside the ring.
Unlike many of his matches, this one had a real story from start to finish. Lesnar was still establishing himself at the time, but this bout proved he was way ahead of the game at such a young age.
He may not have come away with the win, but The Beast should be proud of his performance in 2003 against Angle because it is one of his best.
Match Highlights
What was your favorite SummerSlam match featuring Lesnar?