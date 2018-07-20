NASCAR at New Hampshire 2018 Qualifying Results: Kurt Busch Wins Pole Position

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Kurt Busch won pole position for Sunday's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coming in with a top speed of 133.591 mph and a best time of 28.511 seconds.

As NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck noted, it's Busch's third pole of the season and the 25th of his career.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five from Friday's qualifying. NASCAR.com shared the full results.

