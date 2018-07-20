NASCAR at New Hampshire 2018 Qualifying Results: Kurt Busch Wins Pole Position

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

LOUDON, NH - JULY 20: Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 20, 2018 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Kurt Busch won pole position for Sunday's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coming in with a top speed of 133.591 mph and a best time of 28.511 seconds.

As NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck noted, it's Busch's third pole of the season and the 25th of his career. 

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five from Friday's qualifying. NASCAR.com shared the full results.     

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

