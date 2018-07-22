B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 22

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place. 

Lakers 'Eager to See Our Version of the Death Lineup' with LeBron at Center

LeBron at center? A Lakers exec tells us that L.A. is excited to unleash their own version of the Warriors’ 'Death Lineup.'

MVP Favorite Freddie Freeman Back on Top After Staying Loyal to Tanking Braves

How 28-year-old All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman is dominating as the face of the Braves after the team tanked for four seasons.

Chad Johnson Jr. Wants to Be Flashy Like Dad—but Knows He Has to Earn It First

Legendary WR's son has trained with Antonio Brown and says Alabama wants him. Just don’t tell him he’s only being recruited because he shares a name with his father.

Related

    Every Team's Most Depressing Stat

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's Most Depressing Stat

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest Question Every Team Must Answer

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Biggest Question Every Team Must Answer

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Free Agency Winners 🏅

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Free Agency Winners 🏅

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Trubisky's Comparisons to Goff Are Very Real

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Trubisky's Comparisons to Goff Are Very Real

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report