B/R's Best Reads of the Week of July 22

Lakers 'Eager to See Our Version of the Death Lineup' with LeBron at Center

LeBron at center? A Lakers exec tells us that L.A. is excited to unleash their own version of the Warriors’ 'Death Lineup.'

MVP Favorite Freddie Freeman Back on Top After Staying Loyal to Tanking Braves

How 28-year-old All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman is dominating as the face of the Braves after the team tanked for four seasons.

Chad Johnson Jr. Wants to Be Flashy Like Dad—but Knows He Has to Earn It First

Legendary WR's son has trained with Antonio Brown and says Alabama wants him. Just don’t tell him he’s only being recruited because he shares a name with his father.