British Open Leaderboard 2018: Saturday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth is just three shots off the lead headed into the third day of the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland on Saturday. The defending champion shot 67 on Day 2, but it was Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner who tied for first after each finished six under.

Further back, Tommy Fleetwood is only one stroke behind, while Rory McIlroy is still in the mix at -4:

Spieth to Take Control

He hasn't topped the leaderboard at the end of either of the first two days, but the defending champion can make his move on Saturday. His impressive scorecard for Round 2 featured a quintet birdies, with Spieth's only true difficulty taking the form of a bogey on the par-three 16th:

All signs point to Spieth upping his game at the right time in Scotland. The 24-year-old appeared close to his best when he produced a range of spectacular shots on Day 2, none more so than this deft chip to birdie the par-four three:

Spieth won't be easy to beat in this kind of form. He's showing a growing comfort at Carnoustie, producing a thoughtful game, while still not being averse to taking a risk or two when he can.

The combination will see Spieth take control of the leaderboard after Day 3.

McIlroy Will Move Up

While Spieth is clicking into gear, McIlroy can't be ignored since he's a shot better off than the champion. The 29-year-old's second-day scorecard made for impressive reading, particularly the birdie at the par-five 14th.

McIlroy made it a birdie courtesy of an exquisite chip to get out of the bunker, before rolling another impressive shot from the edge of one of the many narrow fairways at Carnoustie.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Placing a pair of birdies between bogeys on the 12th and 15th holes rescued the back nine for McIlroy. Overall, the 2014 winner acquitted himself well by playing the conditions during a wet and windy second day, per the Guardian's Mark Tallentire.

McIlroy admitted the weather made him trust the irons more and resist his natural urge to rely on the driver. Given his familiar power and technique with the driver, McIlroy showing his links golf is on point only strengthens his case as a potential winner.