Suspect in Murder of Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten Confesses to Killing

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Nuraly Kiyasov has confessed to the murder of Olympic figure skater Denis Ten.

Per the Associated Press, prosecutor Berik Zhuyrektayev said in a televised statement that Kiyasov "confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney" while being questioned by authorities in Kazakhstan.

BBC Sport reported Thursday that Ten was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Almaty when two men stabbed him as they were trying to steal his car mirrors.

Specific details regarding what Kiyasov told authorities were not discussed by Zhuyrektayev. Police also detained Arman Kudaibergenov in connection with the case.

Ten, 25, won a bronze medal in the men's singles competition at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi to become Kazakhstan's first Olympic medalist in figure skating competition. He also competed at the 2010 and 2018 Winter Games. The Kazakhstan native finished 27th in the singles event this year in PyeongChang after suffering an ankle injury the previous summer.