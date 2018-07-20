British Open 2018: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner share a one-shot lead at the 2018 British Open, but there plenty of rivals waiting in the wings to take over on moving day at Carnoustie.

Indeed, there are 15 players within four shots of the pair, and they'll all have designs on climbing the ranks in order to be in contention for the Claret Jug come Sunday.

Here is the leaderboard at the end of play on Friday:

Naturally, those at the top will be in action last on Saturday. Per the Open's official website, here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 (all times BST/ET), and read on for some predictions for moving day:

9:15 a.m./4:15 a.m.: Gavin Green

9:25 a.m./4:25 a.m.: Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed

9:35 a.m./4:35 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Rose

9:45 a.m./4:45 a.m.: Yusako Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

9:55 a.m./4:55 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Bradley Keegan

10:05 a.m./5:05 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Jason Dufner

10:15 a.m./5:15 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson

10:25 a.m./5:25 a.m.: Tom Lewis, Sam Locke

10:35 a.m./5:35 a.m.: Paul Casey, Chris Wood

10:45 a.m./5:45 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11 a.m./6 a.m: Paul Dunne, Brett Rumford

11:10 a.m./6:10 a.m.: Masahiro Kawamura, Shubhankhar Sharma

11:20 a.m./6:20 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele

11:30 a.m./6:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood

11:40 a.m./6:40 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kevin Na

11:50 a.m./6:50 a.m.: Julian Suri, Adam Hadwin

12 p.m./7 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Si-Woo Kim

12:10 p.m./7:10 a.m.: Yuta Ikeda, Satoshi Kodaira

12:20 p.m./7:20 a.m.: Marcus Kinhult, Thomas Pieters

12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Haotong Li

12:45 p.m./7:45 a.m.: Cameron Davis, Sean Crocker

12:55 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Stewart Cink

1:05 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Phil Mickelson , Austin Cook

Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods 1:15 p.m./8:15 a.m.:

1:25 p.m./8:25 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Michael Kim

1:35 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Jason Day, Francesco Molinari

1:45 p.m./8:45 a.m.: Sung Kang, Webb Simpson

1:55 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Eddie Pepperell

2:05 p.m./9:05 a.m.: Matthew Southgate, Brooks Koepka

2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Adam Scott

2:30 p.m./9:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Alex Noren

2:40 p.m./9:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Brandon Stone

2:50 p.m./9:50 a.m.: Luke List, Danny Willett

3 p.m./10 a.m.: Thornjorn Olesen, Rickie Fowler

3:10 p.m./10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell

3:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.: Zander Lombard, Tony Finau

3:30 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen

3:40 p.m./10:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3:50 p.m./10:50 a.m.: Pat Perez, Tommy Fleetwood

4 p.m./11 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

Jordan Spieth to Continue His Charge

After he dropped four shots in his final four holes in the first round, Spieth bounced back in style on Friday as he shot a four-under 67 to climb 39 places on the leaderboard.

Despite some frequently shaky play off the tee that left him in poor positions, the American just as quickly salvaged the situation with some outstanding shots:

Former golfer Curtis Strange is impressed with his ability to recover from those mistakes:

Having put his disappointing end to Thursday behind him, Spieth has restored plenty of momentum and that should stand him in good stead for the weekend, as will the confidence he'll have gained from consistently making amends for his errors.

What's more, the 24-year-old will back himself if he remains in contention by the end of play on Saturday, per golf writer Jason Sobel:

In spite of his wobbles, the defending British Open champion looks set for another strong day at Carnoustie.

Tommy Fleetwood to Top the Leaderboard

Before Spieth teed off on Friday, Tommy Fleetwood laid down a marker with his excellent, unblemished round of 65.

He picked up three birdies on each nine as he rocketed into contention, rising 47 places after he finished one-over on Thursday:

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones sang his praises:

Fleetwood's feet are remaining firmly on the ground, though. He told BBC Sport:



"We're only halfway through the tournament, unfortunately. There's no point thinking about the end game. Thirty-six holes is a long time.

"Today's been a round where I've put myself back in the tournament and I've just got to move on from there really.

"If I can hit it like I did today, then obviously I'm going to have a lot of chances coming in over the weekend and we'll see where that takes me."

Fleetwood is now just one shot off the lead, despite competing in difficult conditions that those who teed off in the afternoon were largely spared from.

The Englishman holds the course record at Carnoustie and his mastery of the links was evident for all to see on Friday. With another strong effort on Saturday, he could be top heading into the final round.