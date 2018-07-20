British Open 2018: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

British Open 2018: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday ScheduleJuly 20, 2018
Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner share a one-shot lead at the 2018 British Open, but there plenty of rivals waiting in the wings to take over on moving day at Carnoustie.
Indeed, there are 15 players within four shots of the pair, and they'll all have designs on climbing the ranks in order to be in contention for the Claret Jug come Sunday.
Here is the leaderboard at the end of play on Friday:
Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf
Can anyone leapfrog Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner on moving day tomorrow? Follow live coverage from the second round of The 147th Open at Carnoustie on Sky Sports The Open: https://t.co/QU0z8tcM4l #TheOpen https://t.co/xD21MRDyHH
Naturally, those at the top will be in action last on Saturday. Per the Open's official website, here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 (all times BST/ET), and read on for some predictions for moving day:
- 9:15 a.m./4:15 a.m.: Gavin Green
- 9:25 a.m./4:25 a.m.: Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed
- 9:35 a.m./4:35 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Rose
- 9:45 a.m./4:45 a.m.: Yusako Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9:55 a.m./4:55 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Bradley Keegan
- 10:05 a.m./5:05 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Jason Dufner
- 10:15 a.m./5:15 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson
- 10:25 a.m./5:25 a.m.: Tom Lewis, Sam Locke
- 10:35 a.m./5:35 a.m.: Paul Casey, Chris Wood
- 10:45 a.m./5:45 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 11 a.m./6 a.m: Paul Dunne, Brett Rumford
- 11:10 a.m./6:10 a.m.: Masahiro Kawamura, Shubhankhar Sharma
- 11:20 a.m./6:20 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele
- 11:30 a.m./6:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood
- 11:40 a.m./6:40 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kevin Na
- 11:50 a.m./6:50 a.m.: Julian Suri, Adam Hadwin
- 12 p.m./7 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Si-Woo Kim
- 12:10 p.m./7:10 a.m.: Yuta Ikeda, Satoshi Kodaira
- 12:20 p.m./7:20 a.m.: Marcus Kinhult, Thomas Pieters
- 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Haotong Li
- 12:45 p.m./7:45 a.m.: Cameron Davis, Sean Crocker
- 12:55 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Stewart Cink
- 1:05 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Austin Cook
- 1:15 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods
- 1:25 p.m./8:25 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Michael Kim
- 1:35 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Jason Day, Francesco Molinari
- 1:45 p.m./8:45 a.m.: Sung Kang, Webb Simpson
- 1:55 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Eddie Pepperell
- 2:05 p.m./9:05 a.m.: Matthew Southgate, Brooks Koepka
- 2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Adam Scott
- 2:30 p.m./9:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Alex Noren
- 2:40 p.m./9:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Brandon Stone
- 2:50 p.m./9:50 a.m.: Luke List, Danny Willett
- 3 p.m./10 a.m.: Thornjorn Olesen, Rickie Fowler
- 3:10 p.m./10:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Chappell
- 3:20 p.m./10:20 a.m.: Zander Lombard, Tony Finau
- 3:30 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Erik Van Rooyen
- 3:40 p.m./10:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 3:50 p.m./10:50 a.m.: Pat Perez, Tommy Fleetwood
- 4 p.m./11 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson
Jordan Spieth to Continue His Charge
After he dropped four shots in his final four holes in the first round, Spieth bounced back in style on Friday as he shot a four-under 67 to climb 39 places on the leaderboard.
Despite some frequently shaky play off the tee that left him in poor positions, the American just as quickly salvaged the situation with some outstanding shots:
Former golfer Curtis Strange is impressed with his ability to recover from those mistakes:
Curtis Strange @golf_strange
Jordan Spieth is a Great player with a Greater short game. Never looks rattled when he has to scramble. Reminds me of Seve, Phil M. and T. Watson. They accept it as all part of the game. ✌️
Having put his disappointing end to Thursday behind him, Spieth has restored plenty of momentum and that should stand him in good stead for the weekend, as will the confidence he'll have gained from consistently making amends for his errors.
What's more, the 24-year-old will back himself if he remains in contention by the end of play on Saturday, per golf writer Jason Sobel:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Jordan Spieth opens 72-67, currently three shots off the lead. Here's a stat to keep in mind if he stays up there tomorrow: Despite his struggles this year, Spieth currently leads the PGA Tour in final-round scoring average.
In spite of his wobbles, the defending British Open champion looks set for another strong day at Carnoustie.
Tommy Fleetwood to Top the Leaderboard
Before Spieth teed off on Friday, Tommy Fleetwood laid down a marker with his excellent, unblemished round of 65.
He picked up three birdies on each nine as he rocketed into contention, rising 47 places after he finished one-over on Thursday:
The Open @TheOpen
⏱️ ROUND IN 60 SECONDS ⏱️ A great day for @TommyFleetwood1 ⛳️ #TheOpen https://t.co/OhaLAwHOU0
Bleacher Report's Matt Jones sang his praises:
Matt Jones @MattJFootball
What a wonderful player @TommyFleetwood1 has become. Incredible round this morning #TheOpen
Fleetwood's feet are remaining firmly on the ground, though. He told BBC Sport:
"We're only halfway through the tournament, unfortunately. There's no point thinking about the end game. Thirty-six holes is a long time.
"Today's been a round where I've put myself back in the tournament and I've just got to move on from there really.
"If I can hit it like I did today, then obviously I'm going to have a lot of chances coming in over the weekend and we'll see where that takes me."
Fleetwood is now just one shot off the lead, despite competing in difficult conditions that those who teed off in the afternoon were largely spared from.
The Englishman holds the course record at Carnoustie and his mastery of the links was evident for all to see on Friday. With another strong effort on Saturday, he could be top heading into the final round.
