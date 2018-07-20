Ravens Practicing Plays Where Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson Both Touch Ball

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Even though Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson play the same position, the Baltimore Ravens are experimenting with ways to get both quarterbacks involved on offense...at the same time.

According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Baltimore ran a play during Friday's practice in which both Flacco and Jackson touched the football. Kinkhabwala also noted that there was a play that featured Jackson and Robert Griffin III each touching the ball.

In other words, good luck game-planning for them.

That play should not have come as much of a surprise to Ravens fans. ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported back in June that Baltimore was lining Jackson up at multiple positions in order to maximize the offense's potential.

"Gosh, I sure like him out there helping us," coach John Harbaugh said, via Hensley. "If you put two quarterbacks on the field at once, what options does it create for our offense? That's what we're trying to figure out."

Jackson made it clear during the pre-draft process that he's a quarterback, not a wide receiver. That said, though, he is willing to do whatever gets him on the field.

"I have a lot of fun seeing what they come up with and what they're going to come up with next," Jackson said in June, via Hensley. "We'll see where it goes. You have to use your good players."