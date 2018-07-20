Report: Yogi Ferrell Working on Kings Contract After Backing out of Mavs Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 30: Yogi Ferrell #11 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 30, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Yogi Ferrell could be on the verge of signing with the Sacramento Kings

Per Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com, the Kings and Ferrell are working on a deal that would result in the third-year guard playing on the west coast.  

Rabjohns added the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans also have interest in Ferrell, but the Kings are making the hardest push to get a contract done. 

Earlier in the day, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Ferrell was backing out of a reported two-year agreement with the Dallas Mavericks

"We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options," Ferrell's agent Cervando Tejeda told Charania about backing out of the Mavs agreement.

Charania noted when Ferrell originally agreed to a deal with Dallas that he had been promised a role as the backup shooting guard to start the 2018-19 season. 

In two NBA seasons with the Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, Ferrell has primarily come off the bench. The 25-year-old appeared in all 82 games last season in Dallas, making 21 starts, and averaged a career-high 10.2 points per contest. 

The Kings have already added to their backcourt depth this week by acquiring Ben McLemore, along with Deyonta Davis and a future second-round draft pick, from the Memphis Grizzlies for Garrett Temple. 

Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III are also guards on the Sacramento roster for head coach Dave Joerger to use in his rotation next season. 

