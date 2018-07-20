Antonio Valencia to Replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United's Captain

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United gives instruction to Antonio Valencia during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 11, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho will hand the captain's armband to Antonio Valencia at Manchester United this season now Michael Carrick has retired from the playing staff. 

Mourinho confirmed his decision, per Paul Hirst of The Times: "The captain was Valencia last season [when Carrick did not play], and I think he's going to be captain [this season]."

        

