Antonio Valencia to Replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United's Captain

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho will hand the captain's armband to Antonio Valencia at Manchester United this season now Michael Carrick has retired from the playing staff.

Mourinho confirmed his decision, per Paul Hirst of The Times: "The captain was Valencia last season [when Carrick did not play], and I think he's going to be captain [this season]."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.