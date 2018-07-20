It's All Hands on Deck for the Darwin Lions Beer Can Regatta

The Darwin Lions Beer Can Regatta has a long history and shows no signs of letting up. What exactly is this Australian event? Watch above to see everyone chug along. 

                           

