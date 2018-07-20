British Open 2018 Leaderboard: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Francois Nel/Getty Images

A very different challenge presented itself to the field on Friday morning at the 2018 British Open.

Rain overnight had softened the fairways and greens at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, making the course play much longer, and the continuing downpour meant keeping out the rough was even more of a priority.

Despite the tough conditions, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood produced the round of the week so far as he carded a bogey-less six-under 65 to move to five-under for the tournament after 36 holes.

He finished Day 2 just a shot back from 2015 champion Zach Johnson, whose 67 moved him to six-under in the clubhouse.

Another who put himself close to the top of the leaderboard was Rory McIlroy, who carded a second consecutive 69 for four-under.

Here's a look at the lunchtime standings from Friday:

With the weekend looming, Friday morning also saw a number of top players unable to get themselves inside the projected cut line of two-over.

Those at three-over par could yet sneak inside depending on how the late starters get on.

But two high-profile casualties were world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and world No. 2 Justin Thomas.

Johnson carded a one-over 72 to finish six-over for the tournament:

His fellow American Thomas, meanwhile, bogeyed four and birdied five to remain on two-under after his opening-day 69.

But three double bogeys in a row from the sixth ruined his round and his tournament, per golf writer Jason Sobel:

Back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 put him back in with a shout of staying for the weekend, but a bogey-bogey finish saw him close on four-over.