Juventus Reportedly Ready to Resist Chelsea, Dortmund Bids for Mattia Caldara

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

FLORENCE, ITALY - MAY 25: Mattia Caldara of Italy speaks with the media during a Italy press conference at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 25, 2018 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly ready to resist any offers they receive from Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund for centre-back Mattia Caldara.

According to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Sport Witness's Naveen Ullal), the Blues have joined the Bundesliga side in the race for the defender, as new manager Maurizio Sarri seeks to improve his options at the back.

However, Juventus are said to be intent on keeping the 24-year-old around, despite the fact he has yet to play for the club. The Bianconeri signed Caldara in January 2017 from Atalanta, although he was sent back on loan for the remainder of the campaign and then again for the 2017-18 season.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

