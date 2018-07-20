Deshaun Watson Expects to Be Ready for Texans Training Camp After Knee Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

When the Houston Texans open training camp next week, quarterback Deshaun Watson expects to be ready for action, less than nine months after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

"I feel great," Watson told the NFL Network, via KPRC's Adam Wexler. "I'm getting ready for next week when we report to The Greenbrier; I’m going to be full-go."

After being taken with the No. 12 overall pick in last year's draft, Watson wound up being named Houston's starting quarterback by Week 2. He was in the midst of a sensational rookie campaign when he tore his right ACL during a practice leading up to Week 9.

That proved to be a devastating blow to the Texans' playoff hopes as they went 1-8 without their rookie phenom.

Watson went 3-3 in six starts and threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 269 yards and two scores on the ground in seven appearances. According to Elias Sports (h/t ESPN's Sarah Barshop), his 19 touchdowns passes are the most ever by a quarterback through his first seven career games.

Houston coach Bill O'Brien revealed back in March that Watson was ahead of schedule in his rehab and later made it clear that he expected the passer to be ready for training camp. Based on recent footage, the dual-threat star appears to be in good shape:

This is not the first time Watson returned from a serious knee injury. He also tore his left ACL as a freshman at Clemson.