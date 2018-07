UFC Fight Night 134: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

5 of 6

Harris

This may not be pretty, and not in the good way. Teixeira didn't have a whole lot of tools in the arsenal at his best, and the old dog will fall victim to the guy with the new tricks in Anderson. Actually, strike that. Anderson's tricks basically involve takedowns and more takedowns. He's still 10 years younger than Teixeira, which will help. He'll get Teixeira to the ground and keep him there, thus avoiding one of those pesky exciting knockouts to which he is rather susceptible.

Anderson, unanimous decision

McCarter

I swear, I'm not peeking off Scott's sheet. But I am in agreement once again.

Teixeira is slow and flat-footed. He still has power, but Anderson's game is a great fit to pick up the win. He should be able to get in on takedown attempts and put Teixeira on his back. Teixeira will use his solid jiu-jitsu game to avoid much damage, but he'll lose on the judge's scorecards.

Anderson, unanimous decision

Ryder

Teixeira is older than my dad at this point, but he still packs a mighty wallop. Anderson has proven he doesn’t take a shot too well and he’ll find himself in trouble in bouts he can’t turn into a wrestling meet. Glover fends off the takedowns and lands a big shot for the win.

Teixeira, TKO, Rd. 2

Rondina

The rumors of Glover Teixeira's demise have been greatly exagerrated, frankly. Yes, he's old, but he's actually quietly been getting better in recent years. Unless he's starting to physically break down (which I totally acknowledge as a possibility for the 38-year-old), he should be able to match Anderson move-for-move in the wrestling department and best him in the striking department en route to either a decision win or a knockout in the second half of the fight.

Teixeira, unanimous decision