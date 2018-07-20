UFC Fight Night 134: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 6

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

For a while, UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany seemed like it was going to be a typical "overseas UFC event."

Showcase bouts for local talent. Exciting-yet-middling fighters pitted against one another in "just bleed" bouts. An aged-but-beloved veteran in the main event. We've seen this exact show plenty of times before!

Just look at the full card:

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith

Glover Teixeira vs. Corey Anderson

Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar

Marcin Tybura vs. Stefan Struve

Danny Roberts vs. David Zawada

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic

Emil Weber Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Khalid Taha vs. Nad Narimani

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Davey Grant vs. Manny Bermudez

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Damian Stasiak vs. Liu Pingyuan

The thing that makes Fight Night 134 a bit different? The fact that the main event is suddenly a high-stakes, possible top contender bout where, if Mauricio "Shogun" Rua wins, he might have the opportunity to face light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier later this year.

So will he be able to pull it off? And what of the other main card bouts?

Bleacher Report's staff predictions team is here to discuss this Sunday's bouts.