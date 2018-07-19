British Open Tee Times 2018: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

British Open Tee Times 2018: Pairings and Predictions for Friday ScheduleJuly 19, 2018
Kevin Kisner will enter Day 2 of the 2018 British Open with a slender one-shot lead after putting on a putting clinic on Thursday.
The American led the field in fewest putts needed by a wide margin, needing just 22 on his way to a score of five-under 66:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Fewest putts from completed rounds so far: 22 - Kisner 🔥 27 - Lyle 27 - Pieters 28 - Dunne 29 - Kaymer 29 - List 29 - Sullivan 29 - Van Rooyen #TheOpen https://t.co/k6YMBk3vle
Eric Van Rooyen, Tony Finau and Zander Lombaert sit just one shot behind the overnight leader, while Danny Willet, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all well within range after the opening round.
Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard:
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
After round one: 🇺🇸 -5 Kisner 🇿🇦 -4 Van Rooyen 🇺🇸 -4 Finau 🇿🇦 -4 Lombard 🇿🇦 -3 Stone 🇺🇸 -3 Moore 🇺🇸 -3 Steele All Scores: https://t.co/4PNXlIz9CC https://t.co/4M3h0FQUnc
The dry course at Carnoustie gave just about everyone all kinds of trouble on Thursday, highlighted by this remarkable statistic:
Balls were running long on the fairways all day, with many players overshooting the target or ending up in bunkers. The difference was made on the greens, which played fairly well.
According to the latest weather forecasts, things could get even more complicated moving forward. Per Accuweather's Eric Leister, rain is expected on Thursday night and likely to disrupt play on Friday, to go with gusts of wind.
Quite a few players appeared to adjust to the speedy conditions on Thursday, with Rory McIlroy playing notably better on the back nine than he did on the front nine. Those adjustments could well be in vain, however, if the course plays much slower after the showers have passed.
Former champions McIlroy and Henrik Stenson both shot under par, setting themselves up well for Round 2. Tiger Woods had to settle for par after an excellent start, but he too will feel good about his chances, based on what he showed.
Justin Thomas is two-under after a good showing on the front nine and spoke about what this tournament means to him:
The Open @TheOpen
After a solid Round 1 score of 69, @justinthomas34 spoke about his memories growing up watching #TheOpen https://t.co/5GPOIDMRbW
Friday prediction: With a first-round score of four-under and no less than eight birdies in his opening round, Tony Finau only needs to clean up his game a bit to make a real run at the Open title. His power off the tee is a major weapon, especially if the wind picks up on Friday. Back the American to take the lead.
Here's a complete list of the pairings and tee times for Friday (all times BST/ET):
- 06:35 a.m./1:35 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Sam Locke (a), Cameron Davis
- 06:46 a.m./1:46 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jonas Blixt, Charles Howell III
- 06:57 a.m./1:57 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis
- 07:08 a.m./2:08 a.m.: Alex Levy, Ryan Moore, Byeong Hun An
- 07:19 a.m./2:19 a.m.: Michael Hendry, Kelly Kraft, Lee Westwood
- 07:30 a.m./2:30 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jimmy Walker
- 07:41 a.m./2:41 a.m: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Jovan Rebula (a)
- 07:52 a.m./2:52 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 08:03 a.m./3:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren, Charley Hoffman
- 08:14 a.m./3:14 a.m: Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Brendan Steele
- 08:25 a.m./3:25 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Branden Grace
- 08:36 a.m./3:36 a.m.: Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi, Haotong Li
- 08:47 a.m./3:47 a.m: Todd Hamilton, Beau Hossler, Jorge Campillo
- 09:03 a.m./4:03 a.m.: Ryuko Tokimatsu, Chez Reavie, Michael Kim
- 09:14 a.m./4:14 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jens Dantorp
- 09:25 a.m./4:25 a.m.: Tom Lehman, Dylan Frittelli, Grant Forrest
- 09:36 a.m./4:36 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi, Jason Kokrak
- 09:47 a.m./4:47 a.m: Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace
- 09:58 a.m./4:58 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka
- 10:09 a.m./5:09 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Shubhankar Sharma
- 10:20 a.m./5:20 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox
- 10:31 a.m./5:31 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley
- 10:42 a.m./5:42 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Abraham Ancer, Masahiro Kawamura
- 10:53 a.m./5:53 a.m.: Jazz Janewattananond, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jordan Smith
- 11:04 a.m./6:04 a.m.: Brett Rumford, Masanori Kobayashi, Jack Senior
- 11:15 a.m./6:15 a.m.: Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis, Bronson Burgoon
- 11:36 a.m./6:36 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer, Andy Sullivan
- 11:47 a.m./6:47 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Brady Schnell, Matthew Southgate
- 11:58 a.m./6:58 a.m: Danny Willett, Emiliano Grillo, Luke List
- 12:09 p.m./7:09 a.m.: Mark Calcavecchia, Danthai Boonma, Shaun Norris
- 12:20 p.m./7:20 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Oliver Wilson, Eddie Pepperell
- 12:31 p.m./7:31 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Paul Dunne, Austin Cook
- 12:42 p.m./7:42 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry
- 12:53 p.m./7:53 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner, Marcus Kinhult
- 1:04 p.m./8:04 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Satoshi Kodaira, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 1:15 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Andrew Landry
- 1:26 p.m./8:26 a.m.: Si-Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Nicolai Hojgaard(a)
- 1:37 p.m./8:37 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Brandon Stone, Hideto Tanihara
- 1:48 p.m/8:48 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Sung Kang
- 2:04 p.m./9:04 a.m.: Ernie Els, Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley
- 2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m.: Pat Perez, Julian Suri, George Coetzee
- 2:26 p.m./9:26 a.m.: David Duval, Scott Jamieson, Kevin Na
- 2:37 p.m./9:37 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen
- 2:48 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Anirban Lahiri, Peter Uihlein
- 2:59 p.m./9:59 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 3:10 p.m./10:10 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood
- 3:21 p.m./10:21 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed
- 3:32 p.m./10:32 a.m.: Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas
- 3:43 p.m./10:43 a.m.: Yuxin Lin (a), Alexander Bjork, Sang HyunPark
- 3:54 p.m./10:54 a.m.: James Robinson, Haraldur Magnus, Zander Lombard
- 4:05 p.m./11:05 a.m.: Kodai Ichihara, Rhys Enoch, Marcus Armitage
- 4:16 p.m./11:16 a.m.: Sean Crocker, Gavin Green, Ash Turner
The Open 2018: Tiger Woods leaves Russell Knox in awe of 'mythical' playing partner