British Open Tee Times 2018: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

Kevin Kisner will enter Day 2 of the 2018 British Open with a slender one-shot lead after putting on a putting clinic on Thursday.

The American led the field in fewest putts needed by a wide margin, needing just 22 on his way to a score of five-under 66:

Eric Van Rooyen, Tony Finau and Zander Lombaert sit just one shot behind the overnight leader, while Danny Willet, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all well within range after the opening round.

Here's a look at the top of the leaderboard:

The dry course at Carnoustie gave just about everyone all kinds of trouble on Thursday, highlighted by this remarkable statistic:

Balls were running long on the fairways all day, with many players overshooting the target or ending up in bunkers. The difference was made on the greens, which played fairly well.

According to the latest weather forecasts, things could get even more complicated moving forward. Per Accuweather's Eric Leister, rain is expected on Thursday night and likely to disrupt play on Friday, to go with gusts of wind.

Quite a few players appeared to adjust to the speedy conditions on Thursday, with Rory McIlroy playing notably better on the back nine than he did on the front nine. Those adjustments could well be in vain, however, if the course plays much slower after the showers have passed.

Former champions McIlroy and Henrik Stenson both shot under par, setting themselves up well for Round 2. Tiger Woods had to settle for par after an excellent start, but he too will feel good about his chances, based on what he showed.

Justin Thomas is two-under after a good showing on the front nine and spoke about what this tournament means to him:

Friday prediction: With a first-round score of four-under and no less than eight birdies in his opening round, Tony Finau only needs to clean up his game a bit to make a real run at the Open title. His power off the tee is a major weapon, especially if the wind picks up on Friday. Back the American to take the lead.

