Jordan Spieth: 'Brain Fart' Led to 2018 Open Championship 1st-Round Collapse

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Reigning British Open champion Jordan Spieth said a "brain fart" caused his late struggles in the first round of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Tom Hamilton of ESPN UK passed along Spieth's comments after he played the final four holes in four-over par to post a one-over 72 in Round 1.

"But the misses toward the end were the exact misses that I've been having and I'm working away from," he said. "My swing just didn't quite hold up to the end of my round. Those long irons really hurt me today."

Spieth made a surge up the leaderboard with three birdies over his first 11 holes and no bogeys through the first 14. His late collapse started with a double bogey on the 15th. He proceeded to drop a shot apiece on the 16th and 18th to fall into black numbers for the opening round.

The 24-year-old American, who's winless so far in 2018, told reporters he felt noticeable progress with his overall game before things fell apart in the latter stages.

"I felt like I was really going well," Spieth said. "I had a nice par save after driving it in the bunker at 6. Other than that, it was very stress-free. I was putting the ball where I needed to, having maybe no more than four feet for par on every hole. It was just a clean round of golf. I've done a bit of that this year, just the decision making that's cost me."

The three-time major champion opened with a 65 and recorded all four rounds in the 60s en route to his Open Championship triumph last year at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

So, while Spieth is still well within striking distance of the top spot, his problems late Thursday limit his margin for error for the tournament's final 54 holes.