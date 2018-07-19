LeBron James, Kevin Durant Spotted Leaving LA Bar After Star's Move to Lakers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are rivals on the court, but they were seen together in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

TMZ Sports posted the following video of James and Durant leaving the same L.A. bar:

According to TMZ Sports, LeBron and KD were at The Highlight Room rooftop lounge before getting in separate vehicles and leaving.

While TMZ Sports noted that Durant's Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green may have also been in attendance, that is unconfirmed.

After four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron moved west and signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James and Durant went head-to-head in the NBA Finals in each of the past two seasons, and KD's Warriors came out on top both times, with Durant being named NBA Finals MVP each time.

The pair won't face each other in the Finals next season, but there will likely be plenty of big games between the Lakers and Dubs in 2018-19.