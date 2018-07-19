Kazakhstan's Olympic Medal-Winning Figure Skater Denis Ten Stabbed to Death

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan reacts as his score is posted following his performance in the men's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Denis Ten, who won a bronze medal in men's figure skating at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, was stabbed to death Thursday in his native Kazakhstan. He was 25.

BBC Sport reported Ten was rushed to the hospital after an attack by two men attempting to steal his car mirrors. He was pronounced dead three hours later.

"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," a government spokesman said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Raptors 'Are Doing the Paul George Thing’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Raptors 'Are Doing the Paul George Thing’

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs Won't Contend Any Time Soon

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Spurs Won't Contend Any Time Soon

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report

    Time for NFL to Show Us the Money 💰

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Time for NFL to Show Us the Money 💰

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Candidates to Go No. 1 in Next NFL Draft

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Top Candidates to Go No. 1 in Next NFL Draft

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report