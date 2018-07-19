Kazakhstan's Olympic Medal-Winning Figure Skater Denis Ten Stabbed to Death

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Denis Ten, who won a bronze medal in men's figure skating at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, was stabbed to death Thursday in his native Kazakhstan. He was 25.

BBC Sport reported Ten was rushed to the hospital after an attack by two men attempting to steal his car mirrors. He was pronounced dead three hours later.

"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," a government spokesman said.

