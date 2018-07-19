Jordan Spieth Collapses Late in 1st Round at 2018 British Open

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

US golfer Jordan Spieth putts on the 7th green during his first round on day one of The 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 19, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Defending champion Jordan Spieth endured a late collapse in his first round of the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie on Thursday as he carded a one-over 72.

He looked on course for a fine round in Angus, Scotland, until he got to the 15th, where a wayward shot led to him carding a double-bogey six.

The American could then only make four at the par-three 16th and found the water from the tee at 18 after a poor drive that went way to the right.

Spieth gave himself a chance to make par with a decent approach, but the putt would not drop. He has work to do on Friday, when he tees off at 2:59 p.m. local time (9:59 a.m. ET). 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

