Jordan Spieth Collapses Late in 1st Round at 2018 British Open

Defending champion Jordan Spieth endured a late collapse in his first round of the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie on Thursday as he carded a one-over 72.

He looked on course for a fine round in Angus, Scotland, until he got to the 15th, where a wayward shot led to him carding a double-bogey six.

The American could then only make four at the par-three 16th and found the water from the tee at 18 after a poor drive that went way to the right.

Spieth gave himself a chance to make par with a decent approach, but the putt would not drop. He has work to do on Friday, when he tees off at 2:59 p.m. local time (9:59 a.m. ET).

