Roma's Monchi: Alisson Transfer to Liverpool 'Advanced' After Substantial Offer

Roma director of football Monchi has said Alisson Becker's proposed world-record switch to Liverpool is "advanced" following a "substantial offer" for the goalkeeper.

According to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, the Serie A side have accepted a £66.9 million bid from the Reds for the Brazil international, and he is due for a medical on Merseyside to finalise the deal on Thursday. It would make him the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

When asked about the transfer on Thursday, Monchi admitted it is close and defended the club's decision to cash in on Alisson:

Per Football Italia, Monchi added "if everything goes normally it will be closed soon."

Having lost Mohamed Salah to the Reds last summer, Roma have cashed in on more key players in the current window.

Not only are they poised to lose their star 'keeper, they also sold Radja Nainggolan to divisional rivals Inter Milan. They have at least been busy in terms of incomings, though, with the likes of Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert drafted in.

Still, Alisson was a crucial performer for Roma, who finished in third place in Serie A and made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they were eventually knocked out by Liverpool.

Although the work of Alisson on the ball has been hailed following his breakthrough campaign, his shot-stopping was just as vital to Roma in 2017-18. As these figures illustrate, so often the Brazilian sprang into action when his team needed him:

The fee is enormous and there will be a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper to hit the ground running as a result.

After all, Liverpool supporters will want to see a massive improvement in this area of the field, with errors from Loris Karius in the UEFA Champions League final costing the team dearly in a 3-1 defeat for the Reds against Real Madrid.

Alisson is expected to be a major upgrade, and the style of his goalkeeping should suit the high-intensity football manager Jurgen Klopp has brought to Liverpool in almost three years in charge at Anfield.

Rob Gutmann of The Anfield Wrap is impressed with the way the summer signings made by Liverpool seem to align perfectly with the team's style:

For Roma and Monchi there's no doubt Alisson will be a tough man to replace. They will be desperate for some consistency in goal; after Wojciech Szczesny signed for Juventus last summer, they will have another new face next term.

Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to have solved a longstanding issue. Provided Alisson can start the season well and the attack continues to flourish as it did last term, the Reds might be in the best position to provide the stiffest challenge to defending champions Manchester City in 2018-19.