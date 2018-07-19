British Open Leaderboard 2018: Latest Scores and Standings from Thursday

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The 2018 British Open got under way at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland, on Thursday, kicking off four days of the best golf the world has to offer.

Jordan Spieth will de looking to defend his title and to claim a fourth major, but he will not have it easy in a field of the world's best players.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Englishman Justin Rose are both well-fancied, with each man chasing a first Open title. Three-time winner Tiger Woods, meanwhile, has impressed hugely this year as he has played his way back to form.

All of them will be in action on Thursday for Round 1 of the oldest and most prestigious of the golf majors.

For a live look at the leaderboard and updated scores, visit the championship's website.

The Open was last played at Carnoustie in 2007, when Padraig Harrington triumphed. It was also the site of Paul Lawrie's 1999 victory after Jean van de Velde's infamous 72nd hole collapse.

The dry and warm weather in Scotland this summer has made for an incredibly dry course for the 2018 Open, with Brandt Snedeker illustrating the conditions in one of his practice rounds:

The extra run provided by the baked-out fairways will make club selection a challenge throughout the championship, and playing the conditions correctly will be vital.

Those with plenty of experience of links golf are sure to be at an advantage. Eight of the past nine winners of The Open have been first-time champions, but there are plenty in this year's field who will be looking to break that run.

Spieth and Woods are joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen and Henrik Stenson as former winners who have designs on getting their hands on the Claret Jug once again.

They will all need a decent round on Thursday to set themselves on the right track for the win.