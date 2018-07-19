PSG Reportedly More Open to Selling Neymar Than Kylian Mbappe Amid Rumours

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain may reportedly yet consider selling Neymar this summer amid links to Real Madrid.

According to El Transistor (h/t AS), who in turn cite a source from the Federation of Qatar, while the Ligue 1 giants will not entertain any offers for Kylian Mbappe this summer, they may yet be open to cashing in on the Brazilian star.

It's said any decision on Neymar would be down to new PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who is reported to consider Mbappe as a more important part of his plans moving forward in the French capital.

