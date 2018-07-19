PSG Reportedly More Open to Selling Neymar Than Kylian Mbappe Amid Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 08: Neymar Jr #10 and Kylian Mbappe #29 of Paris Saint-Germain are talking after the victory of the Coupe de France Final between Les Herbiers VF and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de France on May 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain may reportedly yet consider selling Neymar this summer amid links to Real Madrid

According to El Transistor (h/t AS), who in turn cite a source from the Federation of Qatar, while the Ligue 1 giants will not entertain any offers for Kylian Mbappe this summer, they may yet be open to cashing in on the Brazilian star.

It's said any decision on Neymar would be down to new PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who is reported to consider Mbappe as a more important part of his plans moving forward in the French capital.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

