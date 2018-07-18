Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Hawks in Talks over Deal Including Dennis Schroder

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 14: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 14, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder are discussing a trade that would include Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Schroder, SiriusXM NBA Radio's Mitch Lawrence reported Wednesday.

According to Lawrence, the Hawks would do a buyout of Anthony's contract, thus allowing him to sign with a contending team.

                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

