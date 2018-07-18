Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Hawks in Talks over Deal Including Dennis Schroder

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder are discussing a trade that would include Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Schroder, SiriusXM NBA Radio's Mitch Lawrence reported Wednesday.

According to Lawrence, the Hawks would do a buyout of Anthony's contract, thus allowing him to sign with a contending team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.