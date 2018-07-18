K.J. McDaniels Wins MVP for 2018 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

LAS VEAGS, NV - JULY 17: KJ McDaniels #59 of the Portland Trail Blazers is names the 2018 Summer League Championship Most Valuable Player after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 17, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2018 Las Vegas Summer League champions, and nobody was better than K.J. McDaniels during Tuesday's title game.

McDaniels led the Trail Blazers to a 91-73 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and seven rebounds. He was one of six Portland players in double figures, but the team's defense set the tone and didn't allow a single Laker to score more than 12 points.

The NBA shared video of the Clemson product being recognized for his efforts:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

