K.J. McDaniels Wins MVP for 2018 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship

K.J. McDaniels Wins MVP for 2018 Las Vegas NBA Summer League ChampionshipJuly 18, 2018
The Portland Trail Blazers are 2018 Las Vegas Summer League champions, and nobody was better than K.J. McDaniels during Tuesday's title game.
McDaniels led the Trail Blazers to a 91-73 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and seven rebounds. He was one of six Portland players in double figures, but the team's defense set the tone and didn't allow a single Laker to score more than 12 points.
The NBA shared video of the Clemson product being recognized for his efforts:
