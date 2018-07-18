K.J. McDaniels Wins MVP for 2018 Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2018 Las Vegas Summer League champions, and nobody was better than K.J. McDaniels during Tuesday's title game.

McDaniels led the Trail Blazers to a 91-73 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and seven rebounds. He was one of six Portland players in double figures, but the team's defense set the tone and didn't allow a single Laker to score more than 12 points.

The NBA shared video of the Clemson product being recognized for his efforts:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.