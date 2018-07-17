Anthony Joshua: Alexander Povetkin Fight Won't Impact Deontay Wilder Bout

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anthony Joshua isn't worried about his potential fight with Deontay Wilder losing any buzz, even if he was to drop his bout against Alexander Povetkin.

"I'm not focusing on losing, but if I did, that fight is still big because people know what I'm about. They know I'm a worthy challenger," Joshua said, per TMZ Sports. "The athletes make the superfight. Me and Wilder are big punchers, we can both fight."

Joshua's fight against Povetkin is scheduled for Sept. 22.

It is easy to see why a showdown between Joshua and Wilder would draw plenty of hype at the moment. Each fighter is undefeated, with Joshua checking in at 21-0 with 20 knockouts and Wilder countering at 40-0 with 39 knockouts, setting the stage for a memorable clash between two of the best in the sport.

However, Povetkin will be no pushover at 34-1 with 24 knockouts.

BBC Radio 5 analyst Steve Bunce said he believes "Povetkin is the toughest test Anthony Joshua has ever had" and added "I think he could ruin everything" for the undefeated boxer.

While the potential matchup between Joshua and Wilder would no longer be marketed as an undefeated battle, Joshua still thinks there would be plenty of buzz for the fight even though others believe he is taking a massive risk fighting on Sept. 22.