Travis Kelce Surprised 10 Football Camp Attendees with Shopping Spree

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in front of Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien (37) , in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce held a football camp over the weekend and treated 10 attendees with a surprise trip to a local Dick's Sporting Goods for a shopping spree.     

Kelce's foundation, Eighty-Seven and Running, shared him making the announcement along with photos from the trip:

"I love K.C., man. They have embraced me for who I was—even my knucklehead ways on the field," Kelce said, per the Kansas City Star's DeAundra Allen. "I appreciate who they are and sure enough getting out here in the community and giving them the respect and everything that they gave me back to them."

According to Allen, the kids spent an hour in the store before heading to the checkout line.

Kelce has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft. He reached his third straight Pro Bowl in 2017 after catching 83 passes for 1,038 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

