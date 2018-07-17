Report: Manny Machado Trade Structure 'In Place,' Orioles Working on Specifics

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles have "the structure of a deal in place" with an unknown team for superstar Manny Machado, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.com, and "are working through specific aspects of a trade."

Per that report, Baltimore was "going through medical records and other paperwork involved in the transaction" on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be the front-runners for Machado.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

