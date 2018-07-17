Terrell Owens 'Absolutely' Wants to Play in CFL, Starts Talks with Edmonton

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is serious about continuing his professional football career in the CFL.

Owens' agent, Jason Staroszik, told TSN's Dave Naylor on Monday that T.O. "absolutely 100 percent" wants to play in the CFL.

According to ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, Owens has opened a 10-day negotiating window with the Edmonton Eskimos.

If Owens and the Eskimos don't come to terms on a deal in 10 days, he will be released from their negotiation list and will be free to sign with any team.

Per Naylor, Staroszik added, "[Owens] still feels like he has some football years left in him. He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it’s the CFL or NFL."

The 44-year-old Owens hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After spending some time in the Indoor Football League in 2011, Owens signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

The Seahawks released Owens prior to the start of the 2012 regular season, however.

Despite being out of the NFL for several years, Owens has been vocal about wanting to make a comeback.

In June, Owens tweeted at San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and pitched signing with the team to help aid quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in his development:

Owens spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Niners before enjoying stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Bengals.

T.O. is statistically one of the greatest wideouts in NFL history, as he ranks eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

Owens was finally named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, but he announced on July 3 that he will not attend the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Instead, Owens will give a speech at his alma mater, Tennessee-Chattanooga, on Aug. 4.

If Owens comes to terms on a deal with the Eskimos, he will be eligible to play in the CFL during the 2018 season, which is currently through its first five weeks.