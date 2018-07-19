Alisson Becker Transfer from Roma Officially Announced by Liverpool

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Alisson Becker completed his move from AS Roma to Liverpool on Thursday, putting pen to paper on what the Reds described as a "long-term contract."

David Lynch of the club's official website announced the news and shared these comments from Liverpool's new stopper: "In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family. You can be certain that I'll give my all."

According to Sky Sports Premier League, the Reds are paying a world-record fee for the goalkeeper. Per sportswriter Melissa Reddy, that fee is £65 million, with £56 million guaranteed.

By signing Brazil's No. 1, Liverpool have moved boldly to solve the weakest position in the squad. Problems between the posts cost the Reds in last season's UEFA Champions League final, when gaffes by Loris Karius contributed to a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, in May.

Karius has experienced his share of blunders, while manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have lost faith in Simon Mignolet. The Belgium international made just 22 starts in all competitions during the last campaign.

Klopp made Alisson his priority once he began targeting better talent between the sticks. Liverpool's intent was clear when BBC Sport reported the Anfield club offered £62 million, a global record for a 'keeper.

While the fee was exorbitant, many agreed the investment would be worth it:

Liverpool fans outght to be excited about how Alisson proved his worth in Europe's premier club competition last season:

Yet the Reds will be just as keen to see how much the South American stopper can improve their chances of winning a first title in the Premier League era. Liverpool boast arguably the most exciting forward line in England's top flight but finished fourth after conceding 38 goals in as many matches, even after signing Virgil van Dijk for a world-record £75 million in December.

It's now up to Alisson to help bring the Reds defence up to the level of Klopp's dynamic attack.