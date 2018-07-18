British Open 2018: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 147th British Open gets under way at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, on Thursday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson goes into the oldest and most prestigious of golf's majors as favourite this year.

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion after his triumph at Royal Birkdale and is also well-fancied, along with Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Tiger Woods.

Sandy Lyle, Open champion in 1985, will kick off the action early on Thursday, and full tee times can be found at the tournament's official website.

Thursday Tee Times (ET)

1:35 a.m. - Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer, Andy Sullivan

1:46 a.m. - Erik Van Rooyen, Brady Schnell, Matthew Southgate

1:57 a.m. - Danny Willett, Emiliano Grillo, Luke List

2:08 a.m. - Mark Calcavecchia, Danthai Boonma, Shaun Norris

2:19 a.m. - Kevin Chappell, Oliver Wilson, Eddie Pepperell

2:30 a.m. - Ross Fisher, Paul Dunne, Austin Cook

2:41 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry

2:52 a.m. - Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner, Marcus Kinhult

3:03 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Satoshi Kodaira, Rafa Cabrera Bello

3:14 a.m. - Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Andrew Landry

3:25 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Nicolai Hojgaard (a)

3:36 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Brandon Stone, Hideto Tanihara

3:47 a.m. - Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Sung Kang

4:03 a.m. - Ernie Els, Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley

4:14 a.m. - Pat Perez, Julian Suri, George Coetzee

4:25 a.m. - David Duval, Scott Jamieson, Kevin Na

4:36 a.m. - Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen

4:47 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Anirban Lahiri, Peter Uihlein

4:58 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

5:09 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood

5:20 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed

5:31 a.m. - Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas

5:42 a.m. - Yuxin Lin (a), Alexander Bjork, Sang Hyun Park

5:53 a.m. - James Robinson, Haraldur Magnus, Zander Lombard

6:04 a.m. - Kodai Ichihara, Rhys Enoch, Marcus Armitage

6:15 a.m. - Sean Crocker, Gavin Green, Ash Turner

6:36 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Sam Locke (a), Cameron Davis

6:47 a.m. - Patton Kizzire, Jonas Blixt, Charles Howell III

6:58 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis

7:09 a.m. - Alex Levy, Ryan Moore, Byeong Hun An

7:20 a.m. - Michael Hendry, Kelly Kraft, Lee Westwood

7:31 a.m. - Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jimmy Walker

7:42 a.m. - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Jovan Rebula (a)

7:53 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, Thorbjørn Olesen

8:04 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren, Charley Hoffman

8:15 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Brendan Steele

8:26 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Branden Grace

8:37 a.m. - Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi, Haotong Li

8:48 a.m. - Todd Hamilton, Beau Hossler, Jorge Campillo

9:04 a.m. - Ryuko Tokimatsu, Chez Reavie, Michael Kim

9:15 a.m. - Kyle Stanley, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jens Dantorp

9:26 a.m. - Tom Lehman, Dylan Frittelli, Grant Forrest

9:37 a.m. - Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi, Jason Kokrak

9:48 a.m. - Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace

9:59 a.m. - Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka

10:10 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Shubhankar Sharma

10:21 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox

10:32 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

10:43 a.m. - Ryan Armour, Abraham Ancer, Masahiro Kawamura

10:54 a.m. - Jazz Janewattananond, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jordan Spieth

11:05 a.m. - Brett Rumford, Masanori Kobayashi, Jack Senior

11:16 a.m. - Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis, Bronson Burgoon

Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from all four days on Sky Sports Golf (coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. BST on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. BST on Saturday and 8 a.m. BST on Sunday).

Meanwhile, the first two days of the 147th Open Championship will be broadcast in the United States by the Golf Channel from 1:30 a.m. ET, and NBC will show the weekend's action from 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

As well as the prestige and opportunities that go with winning the Open, whoever lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday will also be in line for a hefty pay day.

The champion will receive a $1.89 million (£1.42 million) share of a $10.5 million (£7.87 million) prize fund, per