Tiger Woods Talks Slower Greens, Potential Struggles Ahead of 2018 British Open

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

When the British Open at Carnoustie begins Thursday, Tiger Woods is anticipating some potential struggles with his putter given the course's slow greens.

"To be honest with you, I have struggled on slower greens throughout my entire career," Woods said Tuesday, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com.

He added that Carnoustie's "fairways are faster than the greens."

Woods switched to a new putter three weeks ago, however, which may help him deal with the slower greens:

"It has a little more swing to it. This putter has grooves in it, so it does roll initially a little faster and a little bit more true. And it is a little bit hotter. It's going to help me on these greens, for sure, because normally when I've come over here and virtually almost every single Open I've played in, I would put lead tape on my putters to try and get it a little bit heavier and get the ball rolling."

It's been awhile since Woods has been considered a contender at the British Open, but coming off a fourth-place finish at the Quicken Loans National, Woods heads into Carnoustie playing solid golf. Woods hasn't played in this tournament since 2015, when he missed the cut, and he hasn't had a top-10 finish at the event since 2013 (sixth).

Woods last won the British Open in 2006. He's a three-time winner of the event. At Carnoustie, he's tied for seventh (1999) and tied for 12th (2007).

Woods is not the same golfer who dominated the sport in the early 2000s, but for the time being, he'd likely settle for mastering the greens come Thursday.

"I feel very confident with the way I'm rolling the golf ball, but the greens were a little bit slower yesterday and I'm sure they'll be a little bit slower today with a bit of moisture," he said. "I'm going to spend a little time trying to get a pace for it."