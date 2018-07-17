Danica Patrick Tells Jimmy Kimmel About Meeting Dalai Lama with Aaron Rodgers

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Retired NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night to discuss myriad subjects, including a recent meeting with the Dalai Lama.

Beginning at the 2:27 mark of the following video, Patrick told Kimmel that she and her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, spoke with the Dalai Lama for 90 minutes in India:

Patrick said while the Dalai Lama didn't initially know they were athletes, he became familiar with her work by watching videos of some crashes she was involved in.

The 36-year-old Patrick began racing IndyCars in 2005 before making the full-time switch to NASCAR in 2012.

She owns several records, including being the only woman to win an IndyCar race and the only woman to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole.

Patrick hung up her helmet this year after running in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

On Wednesday, Patrick will serve as the host of the ESPY Awards.