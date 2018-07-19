Re-Drafting the 2018 NBA Lottery If Summer League Performance Really Mattered

0 of 14

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Every year, summer league brings surprises and disappointments. The question is how much stock NBA teams should put in each.

We redrafted the 2018 class based on July's results. And some major changes were made.

Top names have fallen because of exposed weaknesses that raise legitimate questions about their fit and transition from college to the pros.

On the other hand, there were prospects who made dramatic rises after looking like teams flat-out missed on them during the scouting process.

This is how a new draft lottery would look if significant stock were put into summer-league performances.