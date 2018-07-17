ESPYs 2018: Predicting Winners for Top Award Categories

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Set to be hosted by Danica Patrick, the 2018 ESPY's are one of the few events that truly represent sports in the summertime.

At the moment, we're going through the All-Star break in Major League Baseball, the National Football League will be starting up pretty soon and we've already seen Wimbledon come and go.

The 26th annual ESPY Award ceremony will be broadcasted on ESPN on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET. However, if you're not around a television at that time, you can always tune in on the WatchESPN app.

We've seen plenty of mind-blowing sports moments take place over the past year and it's only right some of those people are rewarded.

So why don't we look at four awards and predict their winners?

All nominees are courtesy of ESPN.com.

Let's get started.

Best Male Athlete

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

We can make this one short and sweet. Look, Altuve, Ovechkin and Harden are all superb athletes, but this one is about as easy to predict as any.

Although the Patriots lost in Super Bowl LII, Brady has defied the odds as a 40-year-old athlete, earning his third MVP award, throwing for over 500 yards in the Super Bowl and owning the record for the most regular season wins by a quarterback with 187.

Altuve is excellent after hitting nearly .350.

Ovechkin is great for helping the Caps win their first ever Stanley Cup.

And Harden is fantastic after averaging over 30 points per game.

However, none of these men come close to the greatest of all-time in Brady.

Prediction: Tom Brady

Best Female Athlete

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Like predicting the Best Male Athlete, this one is fairly easy to figure out.

With all due respect to Fowles and Ertz, the 17-year-old Kim will take this award and run away with it.

Keyword: 17-year-old.

What brought Kim to prominence was becoming the youngest woman ever to win a gold medal in the halfpipe. She also got nearly a perfect score.



Things like that just don't happen in sports anyone, never mind with an individual who's not even a legally-aged adult.

Prediction: Chloe Kim

Best Team

Houston Astros, MLB

Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Washington Capitals, NHL

Jack Arent/Getty Images

When it comes to this award, it's important to remember the name of the award—"Best Team".

With that in mind, one team instantly sticks out: The Golden State Warriors.

The Eagles may have taken out the almighty Patriots in the Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback, but no team has been as dominant as the Warriors.

Say what you want about their roster makeup or how they are destroying the NBA, but they have won three titles in four years and just swept the LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors will take this one home.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors.

Best Game

Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5

Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Through the first few awards above, they have all been awarded to what you could call "mainstream" sports, but this one is going to the Olympic team.

For the first time in 20 years, Team USA defeated Canada. Not only did they beat them, but they did so in a shootout on a terrific goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Georgia came back from down 17 and the Astros may have won 13-12 in 10 innings, but a feat for the first time in 20 years? That's an easy winner in my eyes.

No doubt.

Prediction: USA Women's Hockey