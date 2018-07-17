NBA Teams That Could Make the Golden State Warriors Sweat Next Season

0 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

With free agency mostly in the rearview mirror, no NBA team has significantly closed the gap on the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anything, the Warriors got even stronger, as they added All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year deal for the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.3 million.

No matter how Cousins looks coming back from the torn Achilles that destroyed his market in free agency, the Warriors are still the prohibitive favorite to win their third straight championship and become the first team to three-peat since the 2000-2002 Lakers.

With LeBron James now in the fold, this year's Lakers will be one of the most fascinating stories in the NBA. But without a second star to pair with James, they won't have a serious chance of dethroning Golden State.

Few teams in the league have much of a chance against the Warriors, but a handful will give it their best shot nevertheless. Some even have a compelling case as to how they could pull off the unlikely upset.