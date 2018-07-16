Lincoln Riley: Kyler Murray Has to 'Fight Like Crazy' to Win Oklahoma QB Job

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes during an NCAA college football spring intrasquad game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley isn't ready to name a starting quarterback, leaving open the possibility that Austin Kendall could overtake Kyler Murray for the starting gig.

"Kyler is not the quarterback yet," Riley noted, per Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World. "There is a really good competition going on right now. Kyler is going to have to fight like crazy to win this job."

Bailey shared more of Riley's thoughts on the quarterback competition:

            

