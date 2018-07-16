Lincoln Riley: Kyler Murray Has to 'Fight Like Crazy' to Win Oklahoma QB Job

Lincoln Riley: Kyler Murray Has to 'Fight Like Crazy' to Win Oklahoma QB JobJuly 16, 2018
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley isn't ready to name a starting quarterback, leaving open the possibility that Austin Kendall could overtake Kyler Murray for the starting gig.
"Kyler is not the quarterback yet," Riley noted, per Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World. "There is a really good competition going on right now. Kyler is going to have to fight like crazy to win this job."
Bailey shared more of Riley's thoughts on the quarterback competition:
Riley: The offense will look different. They have diff skill sets from Baker ... Once we narrow who that guy is, we have to do our jobs as coaches as tailoring it to those guys. #Sooners
Riley on QB situation: "We have two guys who are more than capable of getting this team where we want to be." #Sooners
Riley: Austin is a great pocket passer, very smooth, good w/progressions ... he's a sneaky good athlete ... Kyler, the athleticism jumps off the screen ... he's a better thrower than he prob gets credit for. Both guys have skill set to run (offense). #Sooners
