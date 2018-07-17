British Open Odds 2018: Predictions for Top Favorites

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 2018 British Open begins on Thursday with Dustin Johnson the favourite to clinch his second major at the Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy are also fancied by the oddsmakers at 16-1. Defending champion Jordan Spieth is a little further out at 20-1.

Here's a look at the latest odds, courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Henrik Stenson 28-1

Johnson comes into the tournament as the highest ranked golfer in the world, so it is little surprise he is also the betting favourite.

Yet he does not possess the best record at The Open. He has managed only three top-10 finishes in nine attempts. His best result came in 2011 when he finished with a share of second place.

Johnson has not played a tour event since the U.S. Open in June. The American reached the halfway point leading by four shots but had to settle for third place.

ESPN Stats & Info highlighted how rare it was to fail from that position:

A victory at The Open would go a long way in making up for the disappointment, and he appeared in relaxed mood ahead of the tournament:

His status as the current world's best means he should be in contention at Carnoustie. However, his track record at the event does not inspire confidence he will pick up his second major in Scotland.

Rose is another player who has frequently found it tough going at The Open. His best finish came on his debut as a 17-year-old amateur when he finished fourth in 1998.

However, the Englishman has found great consistency over the last 12 months. Golf legend Colin Montgomerie offered his view on Rose's hopes, per Martin Dempster at The Scotsman.

He said: "If you finish ahead of Justin at Carnoustie, you'll win. He hits fairways and greens and, if you hit all the par-fours in regulation, you've got an advantage."

Fowler is another in-form player and created a stir at the 2018 Scottish Open. The American finished in a tie for sixth, but his tee shot off the 10th caused spectators to scatter, as shown by the European Tour:

The 29-year-old is probably the best current player never to win a major championship. He has finished in the top five of the last three majors, came second at the Masters in April and this may be his time to finally scoop one of the sport's biggest prizes.

McIlroy knows all about winning major championships. He has four to his name and won the British Open in 2014.

Two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington expects the Northern Irishman to add to his haul of major wins, per BBC Sport. He said: "The beauty for Rory is he's still very young, he's still very capable, and with patience those majors will come."

The 29-year-old will need to improve on his showing at the U.S. Open where he missed the cut. A player of his quality appears overdue another win, and he's finished in the top five for the last two years.