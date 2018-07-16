France Are Crowned World Cup Winners

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

France are the new kings of world football after a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Mario Mandzukic's own goal sent them on their way, and despite Ivan Perisic's equaliser, Les Bleus were back in front before the break when Antoine Griezmann converted from the penalty spot.

Referee Nestor Pitana pointed to the spot after a VAR review—the first in World Cup final history—and the Atletico Madrid forward made no mistake.

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe sealed victory with strikes in the second period, as Mandzukic's goal in the right end counted for nothing.

France boss Didier Deschamps lifted the trophy for a second time, captaining his country to glory on home soil in 1998 and repeating the trick as manager in Moscow 20 years later.