2018 British Open Tee Times Released for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and More

The tee times for the 2018 British Open were announced on Monday, with Tiger Woods making his return to the tournament for the first time since 2015.

The American will tee off at 10:21 a.m. ET. He plays alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson starts at 8:04 a.m. ET and is paired with Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman.

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion and will play with world No. 3 Justin Rose and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, per the tournament's official website. They tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET.

