Tour de France 2018: Live-Stream Schedule, TV Info, Route for Tuesday's Stage 10

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The 2018 Tour de France returns to action on Tuesday when the riders head into the mountains for the first time in this year's race.

Stage 10 starts off in Annecy and then heads 158.5 kilometres to Le Grand-Bornand. The riders face a number of climbs which will test the legs after a rest day on Monday.

Date: Tuesday, July 17

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

John Degenkolb tasted victory last time out by mastering the infamous cobbles of northern France and beating Greg van Avermaet to the finish line at Roubaix.

Van Avermaet retains the yellow jersey and leads Team Sky's Geraint Thomas by 42 seconds.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Stage 10 sees the first proper categorised climbs as the tour enters its second week. The route heads off along the western shore of Lake Annecy and then moves into the Alps.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome showed the view:

The first test appears after less than 20 kilometres when riders face a category 4 climb at Col de Bluffy. A breakaway is expected at this point as the polka dot jersey comes into play.

The intermediate sprint follows at Thones before the action starts to hot up after 43 kilometres with a category 1 climb at Col de la Croix Fry. The peloton then heads up the Montee du Plateau des Glieres, a punishing six kilometres at an 11.2 per cent gradient.

After they have reached the summit, the riders then face a testing two-kilometre stretch on gravel roads.

There are two more category 1 climbs at the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombiere, before the route heads down towards the finish at Le Grand-Bornand.

After the sprinters dominated the first week, this is a stage which favours the climbers. Reigning champion Froome, Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Romain Bardet will fancy their chances in this one.