Anthony Joshua Date Confirmed to Fight Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

There were rumours Joshua could take on American juggernaut Deontay Wilder in a back-to-back series, but the Mirror's Jack Rathborn confirmed Joshua will instead take up his mandatory defence of the WBA crown. Joshua said of his return to Wembley:

"I can't wait to get back in the ring, the end of March feels a long time ago now. Povetkin is a serious challenge that I will prepare meticulously for. He has serious pedigree and only a fool would underestimate what he brings to the table.



“Training hasn't stopped for me, but the next 10 weeks ahead will be intense both mentally and physically. I will push myself to breaking point to make sure I am in peak condition for another huge night for British boxing at Wembley Stadium on September 22nd.”

