LaMelo Ball Cut His Hair After $800 Offer from LaVar and Lonzo

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball has gained notoriety in his young basketball career because of his ability on the court as well as his unique haircut. Unfortunately, the last part is no longer the case.

The youngest Ball brother cut his hair during an episode of Ball in the Family after some nudging from the rest of his family (12:30):

Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball offered $100 to his brother to cut his hair before their father, LaVar Ball, added $700.

"I don't like when he wakes up and it's smashed up against his head where it look like he been sleeping all day," LaVar said about LaMelo's hair. "Because now it look like he's not ready to do anything like he just woke up like do I really have to do this. I don't like that look."

LaMelo finally gave in and cut his hair, claiming the rest of his family "forced" him to do it.

The 16-year-old is currently competing in the Junior Basketball Association.