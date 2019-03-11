Raiders Rumors: Lamarcus Joyner Agrees to 4-Year Contract After 5 Years on Rams

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Safety Lamarcus Joyner will play for a different NFL team from the Los Angeles Rams for the first time in his career.

The Oakland Raiders agreed to terms with Joyner on a four-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The writing was on the wall regarding Joyner's future with the Rams when Los Angeles confirmed it will sign Eric Weddle on a two-year contract.

Joyner was on the Rams since they picked him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, but he will join his new squad following an impressive 2018 campaign that saw him tally 78 combined tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery while helping lead Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.

He also had three interceptions during the 2017 season and returned one of them for a touchdown.

This comes after Kevin Patra of NFL.com reported in April 2018 that Joyner signed a one-year franchise tag for $11.3 million with the Rams before the team's offseason conditioning program. While Patra noted at the time the two sides were looking to work out a long-term commitment, he ultimately played the 2018 season under the tag and was free to sign elsewhere this offseason.

This new deal ensures the Raiders will likely have Joyner for some of his prime considering he will turn 29 years old during the 2019 season. He provides the secondary with positional versatility because he can play safety or cornerback if needed and offer support against the run.

He finished with 66 tackles in 2016 and 72 tackles in 2015 and can roam the field and make plays with others locking down receivers at the cornerback spots.

Joyner has Super Bowl experience with his time on the Rams and will look to help guide Oakland toward the Lombardi Trophy after his signing.

The Raiders fell well short of expectations in Jon Gruden's first season. They won four games and watched as Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack both reached the Pro Bowl after their trades from Oakland.

The team clearly wants to avoid a repeat in 2019. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the Raiders acquired Antonio Brown, and now they've added Joyner to their secondary.