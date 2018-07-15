Conor McGregor Praises Vladimir Putin, Calls Him 'One of the Greatest Leaders'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor pose for a photo during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Alexei Nikolsky/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor is never shy about sharing his opinion, and he used social media to take on world politics Sunday.

The Irish star posted a picture of himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Instagram along with some flattering comments:

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

"Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

He ended his post in Russian, writing "Go Russia!"

Russia hosted the World Cup over the past month. The event culminated with France defeating Croatia in Sunday's final with Putin and apparently McGregor in attendance.

Interestingly, McGregor's rival and Russian MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov was also at the match, per Ryan Harkness of MMA Mania.

