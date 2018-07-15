WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules is finally upon us, but based on the show WWE has constructed for Sunday's pay-per-view, calling it extreme might be an overstatement.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

Extreme Rules Card

WWE has extended all PPV to four hours, and that doesn't even count the one-hour pre-show. The card is packed to the brim with 12 matches. Here is the lineup as it stands, according to WWE.com:

Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (Kickoff)

Sanity vs. The New Day (Tables, Kickoff)

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship)

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship)

The Deleters of Worlds vs. The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Ironman, Intercontinental Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules, Raw Women's Championship)

Carmella vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth in a Shark Cage, SmackDown Women's Championship)

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Extreme Rules on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

360 and Xbox One Android devices with the WWE app

WWE app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the WWE app WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Smart TV Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Blu-ray devices and Smart TV Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

Extreme Rules will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Plus Pinterest

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The WWE team here at Bleacher Report has been analyzing and offering predictions for Extreme Rules leading up to Sunday's show:

Other Extreme Rules Thoughts

When Extreme Rules first began, it was supposed to represent the legacy of ECW. Every match was to have a special stipulation to make the entire show fit with the hardcore style of Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Nowadays, we are lucky if half the card has stipulations, and in some cases, they aren't even hardcore match-types. Sticking Ellsworth in a shark cage is only hardcore if he is actually surrounded by sharks.

Another disappointing aspect of this show is how WWE couldn't find a place for the cruiserweight division yet again. There are 12 matches scheduled. Management could have found some room.

If you have been watching 205 Live for the past couple of months, you know Buddy Murphy, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander have been tearing the house down every week with Match of the Year candidates.

Murphy and Ali's No Disqualification match from the July 3 episode was incredible and will likely outshine most of what we see Sunday night, but apparently, it wasn't enough to earn them a spot at Extreme Rules.

While the PPV has a few shortcomings, it does have a few potential show-stealers lined up. Particularly, the WWE title bout between Rusev and Styles has the ability to be a barn-burner.

Hardy vs. Nakamura and New Day vs. Sanity are also highly anticipated, as is Ziggler vs. Rollins in what is sure to be a memorable Ironman match. Everyone is also hoping Asuka gets to punch Ellsworth in the face at some point.

Like any PPV, this show may end up being better than we ever could have predicted, but it also has the possibility of being one of the worst of the year if not booked properly. All we can do now is sit back and watch the action unfold Sunday night.

What are your predictions for Extreme Rules?