WWE Extreme Rules 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

Q: If WWE decides to have someone other than Reigns dethrone Brock Lesnar as universal champion, would Lashley be the best choice? Why or why not?

AM: Absolutely not. Bobby Lashley's did nothing to get over with the crowd with that terrible feud against Sami Zayn. Brawn Strowman is the right choice because of crowd reaction alone.

Prediction: They fight to a draw.

CR: No. Lashley did some nice work as a heel who acted like he was above wrestling with Impact, but he hasn't done much since and still struggles on the mic. If he were being built up differently, I'd be more open to the idea.

Prediction: Reigns wins.





KB: The best choice has the Money in the Bank briefcase in his possession, and it's a bit disappointing that dynamic is being ignored. While Lashley could have a fun sprint against Brock Lesnar similar to Goldberg, he doesn't have the character or fan interest that The Monster Among Men has.

Prediction: Lashley catches Reigns with a Spear to take the win and set up a match with Lesnar.

CM: I would love to see Strowman take the title, but seeing Lesnar vs. Lashley would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If WWE has the chance to book the match, it should.

Prediction: Nobody wins. We will get a double count-out or DQ to extend the feud.