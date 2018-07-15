WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Matches: Results Guaranteed to Anger Fans

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Wrestling fans may already be looking ahead to August's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, but WWE Creative is focused on Sunday's Extreme Rules event and the astounding 11 matches on the card.

While there are several bouts scheduled for Sunday that should have the WWE Universe excited, a lack of proper storytelling and the knowledge that the show will last around five hours has some people dreading Extreme Rules.

The situation will only be made worse when wrestling fans find out some of the matches will feature outcomes that don't make sense or build to anything in the future. Such is the life of a WWE fan in 2018.

Matches Title Stipulation Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax Raw Women's Championship Extreme Rules match AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev WWE Championship N/A Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B-Team Raw Tag Team Championships N/A Carmella (c) vs. Asuka SD Women's Championship James Ellsworth in a shark cage The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No SD Tag Team Championships N/A Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship 30-Minute Ironman Match Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley N/A N/A Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura US Championship N/A Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin N/A N/A Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens N/A Steel Cage match The New Day vs. Sanity N/A Tables match

Carmella vs. Asuka

In NXT, Asuka was rightfully portrayed as one of the most unstoppable forces in wrestling history. Unfortunately, since making the jump to the main roster in 2017, she has been booked so poorly that much of her aura has gone in the eyes of casual fans.

To make matters worse, Asuka followed up her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania with a lackluster program against SmackDown women's champion Carmella and her manservant, James Ellsworth.

At Extreme Rules, Asuka challenges Carmella for the title again, but this time, Ellsworth will be hung above the ring in a shark cage. As is the case in the majority of matches with this stipulation, Ellsworth will likely drop something from the cage to help Carmella successfully retain her championship.

After not taking a loss in WWE for so long, Asuka will add another defeat to her resume Sunday, when interference from Ellsworth leaves a terrible taste in the mouths of wrestling fans.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

It seems like so long ago, but Finn Balor was the first universal champion. Now, Balor is an afterthought, relegated to a nothing match against Baron Corbin that deserves to be on the Extreme Rules pre-show.

While Balor and Corbin have worked hard to make the WWE Universe care about their storyline and consequent match, wrestling fans can't help but feel Balor is being wasted in a secondary program that induces almost no excitement.

The hope is that Balor simply wins the bout and earns the chance to move up the card, but that's simply not how WWE works most of the time. This feud will likely continue past Extreme Rules, with the two men facing off again on Raw several times during the build to SummerSlam.

Balor deserves to be fighting for a world championship as The Demon, but he will be subjected to mediocre storylines and matches against Corbin for the foreseeable future.

